Redwood Investment Management LLC Trims Position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Redwood Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report) by 15.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 344,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,930 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Redwood Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Redwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $10,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 97.6% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 1,456.3% in the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 117.9% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the period.

Shares of SPTL traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $27.20. The stock had a trading volume of 12,325,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,177,807. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.57. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $24.47 and a 12-month high of $30.21.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

