Regional Management (NYSE:RM) Research Coverage Started at BTIG Research

BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Regional Management (NYSE:RM – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the credit services provider’s stock.
Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Regional Management from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Regional Management from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Regional Management in a research note on Thursday, February 8th.
Regional Management Stock Up 1.2 %
Regional Management (NYSE:RM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $144.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.02 million. Regional Management had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 10.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Regional Management will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Regional Management Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 21st. Regional Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.17%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Regional Management
In other news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L bought 8,091 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.04 per share, for a total transaction of $243,053.64. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 478,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,385,915.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Regional Management
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Regional Management during the third quarter worth about $351,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in Regional Management by 34.1% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 9,121 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 2,317 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Regional Management during the third quarter worth about $467,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Regional Management by 15.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,548 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments increased its holdings in Regional Management by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 27,955 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 6,298 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.89% of the company’s stock.
About Regional Management
Regional Management Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides various installment loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other lenders in the United States. It offers small and large installment loans; and retail loans to finance the purchase of furniture, appliances, and other retail products.
