Relevant Gold (CVE:RGC) Shares Down 1.8%

Relevant Gold Corp. (CVE:RGC – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 1.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.26 and last traded at C$0.28. 15,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 21,471 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.28.

Relevant Gold Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$17.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.22.

About Relevant Gold

Relevant Gold Corp. engages in the exploration and development of gold and precious metal properties in the United States. The company holds interest in the Golden Buffalo project that contains 459 unpatented claims covering an area of 3,725 hectares located in west-central Wyoming; and the Lewiston project covering an area of 5,621 hectares located in the west-central Wyoming.

