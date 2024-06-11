Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS) Shares Sold by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp trimmed its position in Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 330 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Reliance were worth $5,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Reliance in the 4th quarter worth approximately $186,693,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Reliance by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 723,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $189,790,000 after acquiring an additional 189,326 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of Reliance by 68.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 193,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,699,000 after acquiring an additional 78,699 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Reliance by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 286,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,226,000 after acquiring an additional 65,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Reliance by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 885,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $247,746,000 after acquiring an additional 64,895 shares during the last quarter. 79.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:RS traded down $2.31 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $282.26. 54,760 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 271,237. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $305.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $299.48. The company has a quick ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Reliance, Inc. has a 1-year low of $237.14 and a 1-year high of $342.20. The firm has a market cap of $16.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 0.90.

Reliance ( NYSE:RS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $5.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.51 by ($0.21). Reliance had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 16.26%. The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.37 EPS. Reliance’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Reliance, Inc. will post 19.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. Reliance’s payout ratio is presently 20.55%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered Reliance from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $280.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. StockNews.com lowered Reliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Reliance from $300.00 to $362.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Reliance from $355.00 to $345.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th.

In other news, COO Stephen Paul Koch sold 20,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.38, for a total transaction of $6,031,954.98. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 7,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,230,709.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Stephen Paul Koch sold 20,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.38, for a total transaction of $6,031,954.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 7,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,230,709.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.81, for a total value of $1,449,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,042 shares in the company, valued at $14,212,862.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,421 shares of company stock valued at $11,866,855 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Reliance, Inc operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

