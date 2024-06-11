Rench Wealth Management Inc. Sells 3,259 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Rench Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 69,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,259 shares during the period. Realty Income makes up about 1.7% of Rench Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Rench Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $3,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 62.7% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Realty Income by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 66,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,812,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 36,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,084,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire increased its stake in shares of Realty Income by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 1,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. 70.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Realty Income Stock Performance

NYSE O traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $52.64. 1,128,555 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,437,384. Realty Income Co. has a 12 month low of $45.03 and a 12 month high of $64.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.79, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.87). The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 17.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a jun 24 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a yield of 5.7%. This is a positive change from Realty Income’s previous jun 24 dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 291.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of Realty Income stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.23, for a total value of $271,150.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,257 shares in the company, valued at $339,317.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Realty Income from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Realty Income from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Realty Income from $67.75 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.35.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Realty Income

Realty Income Company Profile

(Free Report)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.