Rench Wealth Management Inc. Sells 483 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Rench Wealth Management Inc. lessened its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,637 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 483 shares during the period. Rench Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $2,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SO. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Southern by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 99,572,665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,444,343,000 after purchasing an additional 352,023 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Southern by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 38,906,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,518,045,000 after buying an additional 1,838,857 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Southern by 53.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,444,163 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,153,065,000 after buying an additional 5,707,845 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Southern by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,737,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $694,953,000 after buying an additional 163,986 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Southern by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,811,307 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $634,988,000 after buying an additional 349,122 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho upped their price target on Southern from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Southern from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Southern in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. UBS Group cut Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Southern from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.36.

Southern Trading Down 0.1 %

SO stock traded down $0.10 on Tuesday, reaching $78.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 589,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,725,273. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.56. The Southern Company has a 12-month low of $61.56 and a 12-month high of $80.84. The firm has a market cap of $86.24 billion, a PE ratio of 20.41, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.13. Southern had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 16.74%. The company had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 4 EPS for the current year.

Southern Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. This is an increase from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.42%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 9,126 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total transaction of $684,815.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,117,660.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

