Rench Wealth Management Inc. Sells 485 Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Rench Wealth Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 485 shares during the quarter. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. accounts for 4.2% of Rench Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Rench Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $9,906,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 361,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,281,000 after buying an additional 28,359 shares during the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 112,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,206,000 after buying an additional 15,528 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 92,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,713,000 after buying an additional 2,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 4th quarter worth $2,946,000. 85.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.24, for a total value of $205,792.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 44,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,496,312.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.24, for a total value of $205,792.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 44,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,496,312.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David S. Johnson sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.84, for a total value of $219,164.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,630,646.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 36,069 shares of company stock valued at $9,121,045. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.
Shares of AJG traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $254.96. 220,256 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 834,899. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52 week low of $205.41 and a 52 week high of $259.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.71 billion, a PE ratio of 51.64, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $244.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $241.14.
Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.08. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 18.94% and a net margin of 10.27%. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.58%.
Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to entities and individuals worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.
