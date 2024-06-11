ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW) Receives “Buy” Rating from Roth Mkm

Roth Mkm reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $9.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $8.00.

ReNew Energy Global Stock Performance

Shares of RNW opened at $6.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.17 and a beta of 0.92. ReNew Energy Global has a 52-week low of $4.78 and a 52-week high of $7.79.

Get ReNew Energy Global alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ReNew Energy Global

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pale Fire Capital SE acquired a new position in ReNew Energy Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in ReNew Energy Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Everett Harris & Co. CA acquired a new position in ReNew Energy Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in ReNew Energy Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in ReNew Energy Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $136,000. 43.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ReNew Energy Global

ReNew Energy Global Plc generates power through non-conventional and renewable energy sources in India. The company operates through two segments: Wind Power and Solar Power. It develops, builds, owns, and operates utility scale wind and solar energy, hydro energy, and utility-scale firm power projects, as well as distributed solar energy projects that generate energy for commercial and industrial customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ReNew Energy Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ReNew Energy Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.