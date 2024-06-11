Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) PT Raised to $17.00 at Barclays

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Barclays from $13.00 to $17.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on REPL. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Replimune Group from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Replimune Group in a research note on Thursday, June 6th.

Get Replimune Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Replimune Group

Replimune Group Stock Up 13.9 %

NASDAQ:REPL opened at $9.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $552.78 million, a P/E ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 1.16. Replimune Group has a 1-year low of $4.92 and a 1-year high of $24.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 10.72 and a quick ratio of 10.72.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by $0.04. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Replimune Group will post -3.25 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Replimune Group

In other Replimune Group news, insider Konstantinos Xynos sold 15,881 shares of Replimune Group stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total value of $119,107.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 117,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $878,482.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Robert Coffin sold 11,464 shares of Replimune Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.47, for a total value of $74,172.08. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,821,872 shares in the company, valued at $11,787,511.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Konstantinos Xynos sold 15,881 shares of Replimune Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total transaction of $119,107.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 117,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $878,482.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 107,598 shares of company stock valued at $712,516. Corporate insiders own 20.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Replimune Group

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of REPL. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in Replimune Group by 517.9% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 196,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,654,000 after acquiring an additional 164,490 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in Replimune Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,282,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Replimune Group by 148.1% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 463,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,906,000 after purchasing an additional 276,596 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Replimune Group by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,596,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,420,000 after purchasing an additional 242,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Replimune Group by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 261,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,470,000 after purchasing an additional 52,633 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

Replimune Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Replimune Group, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oncolytic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company's proprietary tumor-directed oncolytic immunotherapy product candidates are designed and intended to activate the immune system against cancer. Its lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of HSV-1 that expresses GALV-GP R(-) and human GM-CSF, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that has completed Phase II clinical trials for treating cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Replimune Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Replimune Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.