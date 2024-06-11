Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Shares Sold by Redwood Investment Management LLC

Redwood Investment Management LLC lowered its position in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) by 13.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 41,194 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 6,531 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $3,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of QSR. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its position in Restaurant Brands International by 196.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 370 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 88.3% during the fourth quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 371 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Restaurant Brands International in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Restaurant Brands International by 209.0% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 411 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

Insider Activity at Restaurant Brands International

In other news, CEO Joshua Kobza sold 246,196 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.17, for a total value of $18,506,553.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 595,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,783,579.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Joshua Kobza sold 246,196 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.17, for a total transaction of $18,506,553.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 595,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,783,579.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ali Hedayat sold 8,537 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.75, for a total transaction of $638,140.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,881 shares in the company, valued at $1,710,354.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Restaurant Brands International Trading Up 0.8 %

QSR stock traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $68.15. 1,185,172 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,587,401. The company has a market cap of $21.56 billion, a PE ratio of 17.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.92. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a one year low of $61.77 and a one year high of $83.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $71.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 17.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. Research analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Restaurant Brands International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is presently 59.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Citigroup raised their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Restaurant Brands International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.18.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Restaurant Brands International

About Restaurant Brands International

(Free Report)

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QSR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR).

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.