Resverlogix (TSE:RVX) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.05

Resverlogix Corp. (TSE:RVX – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 40200 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.
Resverlogix Price Performance
The stock has a market cap of C$13.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.06 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.06.
Resverlogix (TSE:RVX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 1st. The biotechnology company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Resverlogix Corp. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Resverlogix
Resverlogix Corp., a late-stage clinical biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for disease states with high unmet medical needs. Its lead drug is apabetalone (RVX-208), a small molecule selective bromodomain and extra-terminal inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with cardiovascular disease, diabetes mellitus, chronic kidney disease, end-stage renal disease, and neurodegenerative diseases.
