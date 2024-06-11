Rip Road Capital Partners LP Cuts Stock Position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Rip Road Capital Partners LP trimmed its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 14.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 81,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,591 shares during the period. Take-Two Interactive Software comprises 14.3% of Rip Road Capital Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Rip Road Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $13,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,720,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,690,000 after buying an additional 84,633 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,691,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,165,000 after buying an additional 521,456 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 4th quarter valued at $350,811,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,625,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,134,000 after acquiring an additional 44,826 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,213,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,397,000 after acquiring an additional 42,860 shares in the last quarter. 95.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Down 0.8 %

Take-Two Interactive Software stock traded down $1.27 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $159.27. The stock had a trading volume of 482,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,678,084. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $130.34 and a 52-week high of $171.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $150.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $27.30 billion, a PE ratio of -7.30, a P/E/G ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 0.84.

Insider Activity

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported ($17.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($17.09). The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 2.19% and a negative net margin of 69.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, President Karl Slatoff sold 90,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.54, for a total value of $13,495,007.54. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 87,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,965,462.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, President Karl Slatoff sold 90,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.54, for a total value of $13,495,007.54. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 87,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,965,462.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael Sheresky sold 218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.12, for a total transaction of $36,432.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,173 shares in the company, valued at $10,724,591.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 93,569 shares of company stock valued at $13,909,565 in the last ninety days. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $173.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.09.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software Profile

(Free Report)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.