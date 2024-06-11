RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) Stock Price Up 1.6%

Shares of RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX – Get Free Report) rose 1.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.88 and last traded at $1.88. Approximately 10,137 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 5,152,640 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.85.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RLX. Citigroup boosted their price target on RLX Technology from $2.40 to $2.76 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. TheStreet raised RLX Technology from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th.

RLX Technology Stock Up 1.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.01 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.94.

RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $76.40 million for the quarter. RLX Technology had a return on equity of 2.91% and a net margin of 24.39%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in RLX Technology by 77.1% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 17,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 7,657 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in RLX Technology during the third quarter worth $37,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of RLX Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of RLX Technology by 120.7% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 115,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 63,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of RLX Technology by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 92,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 14,124 shares in the last quarter. 22.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It serves partner distributors and retail outlets. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

