RMB Capital Management LLC Has $12.60 Million Stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

RMB Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 507 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $12,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGT traded up $6.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $558.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 452,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 456,065. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $397.76 and a fifty-two week high of $558.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $520.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $505.58.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

