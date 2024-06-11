RMB Capital Management LLC Has $18.74 Million Position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

RMB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 114,695 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 448 shares during the quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Jack Henry & Associates worth $18,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 327.7% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 544,781 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,023,000 after buying an additional 417,401 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. bought a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,552,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 1,587.0% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 347,018 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,706,000 after purchasing an additional 326,448 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 96.6% during the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 565,659 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,434,000 after purchasing an additional 277,945 shares during the period. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 250.4% in the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 291,514 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,636,000 after purchasing an additional 208,322 shares during the last quarter. 98.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $157.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.42.

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of JKHY stock traded down $2.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $161.75. 274,254 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 426,099. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 52 week low of $136.57 and a 52 week high of $178.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $166.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.50. The company has a market capitalization of $11.79 billion, a PE ratio of 31.25, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.62.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $538.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $541.80 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 22.18% and a net margin of 17.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jack Henry & Associates Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 24th. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is 42.47%.

Jack Henry & Associates Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

