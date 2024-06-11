RMB Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 35.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,632 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,322 shares during the quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $15,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ZTS. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Zoetis by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 8,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,587,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 41,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,279,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 17,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,397,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Zoetis during the 4th quarter valued at $2,872,000. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC lifted its position in Zoetis by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 7,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after buying an additional 2,024 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ZTS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. HSBC reduced their price target on Zoetis from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Zoetis from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Zoetis from $223.00 to $196.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $195.00 target price (down from $220.00) on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.75.

Insider Transactions at Zoetis

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.17, for a total value of $139,529.91. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,237,316. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE ZTS traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $178.21. 1,047,183 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,983,062. The company has a market cap of $81.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.89. Zoetis Inc. has a one year low of $144.80 and a one year high of $201.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $179.65.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.34% and a net margin of 27.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 18th will be paid a $0.432 dividend. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 18th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Recommended Stories

