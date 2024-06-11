RMB Capital Management LLC Increases Position in TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK)

RMB Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 317,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC owned 0.95% of TriCo Bancshares worth $13,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TriCo Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,000,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $429,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in TriCo Bancshares by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,526,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,612,000 after buying an additional 86,141 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in TriCo Bancshares by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 109,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in TriCo Bancshares by 470.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. 59.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at TriCo Bancshares

In other TriCo Bancshares news, EVP Craig B. Carney sold 757 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $28,766.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,228,350. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded TriCo Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.00.

TriCo Bancshares Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ TCBK traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.17. 29,590 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 112,399. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 0.55. TriCo Bancshares has a 52-week low of $29.38 and a 52-week high of $45.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.89 and its 200-day moving average is $36.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $131.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.50 million. TriCo Bancshares had a net margin of 21.25% and a return on equity of 9.75%. Analysts expect that TriCo Bancshares will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TriCo Bancshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. TriCo Bancshares’s payout ratio is 40.24%.

About TriCo Bancshares

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; mortgage, auto, other vehicle, and personal loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

