RMB Capital Management LLC Purchases 81,443 Shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

RMB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,177,901 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,443 shares during the quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Kenvue worth $25,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kenvue in the 3rd quarter worth about $433,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Kenvue during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $392,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Kenvue during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $713,000. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Kenvue in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Kenvue by 544.0% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 70,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 59,837 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on KVUE shares. HSBC increased their price objective on Kenvue from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Kenvue in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Kenvue in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Kenvue in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Kenvue in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kenvue currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.09.

NYSE KVUE traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $18.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,872,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,838,938. Kenvue Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.82 and a 12 month high of $26.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $35.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.46.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. Kenvue had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 21.06%. Kenvue’s quarterly revenue was down 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. Kenvue’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 102.56%.

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

