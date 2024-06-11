RMB Capital Management LLC Sells 1,192 Shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO)

RMB Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,752 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 1,192 shares during the period. Cooper Companies comprises 1.2% of RMB Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. RMB Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Cooper Companies worth $38,886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Cooper Companies by 4.0% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,627,596 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $517,592,000 after buying an additional 62,345 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Cooper Companies by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 995,245 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $376,641,000 after buying an additional 140,700 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Cooper Companies by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 697,045 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $221,667,000 after buying an additional 39,022 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Cooper Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $196,045,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Cooper Companies by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 510,353 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $162,297,000 after buying an additional 16,571 shares during the last quarter. 24.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cooper Companies alerts:

Cooper Companies Stock Performance

Shares of COO stock traded down $1.42 on Tuesday, hitting $93.66. 368,868 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,090,852. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.65 billion, a PE ratio of 55.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.02. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $75.93 and a one year high of $104.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $93.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.21.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Cooper Companies ( NASDAQ:COO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The medical device company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 9.11%. The business had revenue of $942.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $948.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cooper Companies news, CAO Agostino Ricupati sold 54,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.89, for a total value of $5,521,104.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $512,622.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on COO. Redburn Atlantic raised Cooper Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Cooper Companies from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Cooper Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Cooper Companies from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective (up previously from $105.00) on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.42.

Get Our Latest Report on COO

Cooper Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.