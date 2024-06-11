RMB Capital Management LLC Sells 2,385 Shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

RMB Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 110,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,385 shares during the quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $22,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 22.7% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,670,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $487,857,000 after acquiring an additional 493,857 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Avery Dennison by 55.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,788,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $326,673,000 after acquiring an additional 639,521 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in Avery Dennison by 4,159.9% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,191,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $240,819,000 after buying an additional 1,163,264 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 5.5% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,096,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $200,302,000 after acquiring an additional 57,106 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 963,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $175,999,000 after acquiring an additional 58,483 shares in the last quarter. 94.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AVY. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $248.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price target (up previously from $225.00) on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Avery Dennison from $218.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Argus increased their target price on Avery Dennison from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.50.

Insider Activity at Avery Dennison

In other Avery Dennison news, SVP Deena Baker-Nel sold 3,000 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.17, for a total value of $684,510.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,577 shares in the company, valued at $359,824.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Avery Dennison news, CFO Gregory Lovins sold 2,894 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.20, for a total value of $657,516.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,326,230.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deena Baker-Nel sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.17, for a total transaction of $684,510.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $359,824.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,583 shares of company stock worth $2,856,353. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison Trading Down 0.0 %

Avery Dennison stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $224.66. 99,298 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 439,545. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $221.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $210.35. The company has a market capitalization of $18.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.81, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Avery Dennison Co. has a 52-week low of $162.35 and a 52-week high of $229.98.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.14. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 32.59% and a net margin of 6.56%. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avery Dennison Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 5th. This is a positive change from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is presently 51.39%.

Avery Dennison Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as a materials science and digital identification solutions company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, Latin, America, and internationally. It provides pressure-sensitive materials comprising papers, plastic films, metal foils, and fabrics; performance tapes products, including tapes for wire harnessing, as well as cable wrapping for automotive, electrical, and general industrial applications; mechanical fasteners, which are precision-extruded and injection-molded plastic devices used in various automotive, general industrial, and retail applications; and other pressure-sensitive adhesive-based materials and converted products under the Fasson, JAC, Yongle, and Avery Dennison brands.

Featured Articles

