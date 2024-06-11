RMB Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

RMB Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,587 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,345 shares during the period. Tyler Technologies makes up 1.4% of RMB Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. RMB Capital Management LLC owned 0.25% of Tyler Technologies worth $44,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 50.6% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000. 93.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

Insider Transactions at Tyler Technologies

In other news, insider John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.21, for a total transaction of $2,899,260.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,983 shares in the company, valued at $3,374,255.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.21, for a total transaction of $2,899,260.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,983 shares in the company, valued at $3,374,255.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Brenda A. Cline sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $458.83, for a total value of $2,294,150.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $623,091.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,441 shares of company stock worth $12,112,466 over the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TYL shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $526.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $515.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $560.00 price objective (up from $510.00) on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $520.00 price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $519.09.

View Our Latest Analysis on Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies Price Performance

NYSE:TYL traded up $4.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $481.28. 178,287 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 207,468. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $456.47 and its 200-day moving average is $434.49. The stock has a market cap of $20.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $361.16 and a 1-year high of $500.49.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $512.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $507.79 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 9.50%. Equities research analysts expect that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tyler Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.