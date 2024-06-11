Robeco Schweiz AG Acquires 2,213 Shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN)

Robeco Schweiz AG raised its holdings in shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN – Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 134,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,213 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG’s holdings in Silgan were worth $6,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SLGN. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Silgan in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Silgan by 94.9% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Silgan in the 3rd quarter worth $70,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Silgan by 4,440.4% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 2,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Silgan by 10,540.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Silgan alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Silgan

In other Silgan news, SVP Jay A. Martin sold 21,330 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.73, for a total transaction of $996,750.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 165,989 shares in the company, valued at $7,756,665.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Jay A. Martin sold 21,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.73, for a total value of $996,750.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 165,989 shares in the company, valued at $7,756,665.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP B Frederik Prinzen sold 4,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.84, for a total transaction of $195,809.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $216,236.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,651 shares of company stock worth $2,804,226 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Silgan from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Silgan

Silgan Stock Performance

SLGN traded down $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.59. 3,865 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 567,551. The firm has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.08 and its 200 day moving average is $45.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $38.11 and a one year high of $49.72.

Silgan (NYSE:SLGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Silgan had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 19.26%. The company’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Silgan Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. Silgan’s payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

Silgan Company Profile

(Free Report)

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging solutions for consumer goods products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Dispensing and Specialty Closures segment offers a range of metal and plastic closures, and dispensing systems for food, beverage, health care, garden, home, personal care, beauty products, and hard surface cleaning products, as well as capping/sealing equipment and detection systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Silgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.