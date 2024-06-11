Robeco Schweiz AG Has $14.61 Million Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Robeco Schweiz AG trimmed its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 14.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 185,020 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 31,869 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $14,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 117,162,626 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $8,180,295,000 after purchasing an additional 485,744 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 40,544,702 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,201,410,000 after buying an additional 119,631 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in CVS Health by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 33,691,698 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,660,298,000 after purchasing an additional 10,837,801 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in CVS Health by 29.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,487,238 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,919,159,000 after purchasing an additional 6,194,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in CVS Health by 2.2% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 14,214,296 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $992,442,000 after purchasing an additional 305,564 shares in the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $53.88 per share, for a total transaction of $53,880.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 21,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,165,424.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CVS Health Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE CVS traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.93. The stock had a trading volume of 334,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,090,185. The firm has a market cap of $75.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.53. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $52.77 and a twelve month high of $83.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $62.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.18.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.38). CVS Health had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 2.03%. The company had revenue of $88.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 22nd were issued a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 19th. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CVS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of CVS Health from $86.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of CVS Health from $76.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of CVS Health from $78.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, TD Cowen cut shares of CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $99.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CVS Health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.05.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

