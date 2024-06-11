Robeco Schweiz AG Purchases 59,243 Shares of SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC)

Robeco Schweiz AG grew its position in SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC – Free Report) by 43.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 194,098 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,243 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG’s holdings in SPX Technologies were worth $19,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its position in SPX Technologies by 240.3% in the 4th quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 59,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,013,000 after purchasing an additional 42,039 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in SPX Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,528,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in SPX Technologies by 153.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,515,000 after purchasing an additional 15,063 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in SPX Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,303,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in SPX Technologies by 51.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 79,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,027,000 after acquiring an additional 27,149 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on SPXC shares. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of SPX Technologies in a report on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of SPX Technologies from $126.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of SPX Technologies from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of SPX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 11th.

Shares of SPXC stock traded down $0.88 on Tuesday, hitting $131.51. The stock had a trading volume of 2,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,923. SPX Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.61 and a twelve month high of $145.65. The firm has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.58, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $130.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.52.

SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.19. SPX Technologies had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The company had revenue of $465.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that SPX Technologies, Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider John William Swann III sold 32,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.61, for a total value of $3,801,743.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,747,987.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About SPX Technologies

SPX Technologies, Inc supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC); and detection and measurement markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, HVAC and Detection and Measurement. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services package and process cooling products and engineered air movement solutions for the HVAC industrial and power generation markets, as well as boilers, heating, and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

