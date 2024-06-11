Robeco Schweiz AG Trims Holdings in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Robeco Schweiz AG reduced its holdings in shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Free Report) by 17.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,411 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 22,453 shares during the quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG owned 0.18% of Maximus worth $9,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MMS. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Maximus by 61.4% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 381 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Maximus during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Maximus during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Maximus by 57.9% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 998 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Maximus by 8,288.2% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,426 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares during the last quarter. 97.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Maximus Stock Performance

MMS traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $83.99. 6,310 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 334,587. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.99. Maximus, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.39 and a 12 month high of $90.65. The stock has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.19 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Maximus Announces Dividend

Maximus ( NYSE:MMS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The health services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.26. Maximus had a return on equity of 18.02% and a net margin of 4.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Maximus, Inc. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.50%.

Maximus Company Profile

Maximus, Inc operates as a provider of government services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Federal Services, U.S. Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers program eligibility support and enrollment; centralized multilingual customer contact centers, multichannel, and digital self-service options for enrollment; application assistance and independent health plan choice counseling; beneficiary outreach, education, eligibility, enrollment, and redeterminations; and person-centered independent disability, long-term sick, and other health assessments.

