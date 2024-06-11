Robert Muraro Sells 10,000 Shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Stock

Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) insider Robert Muraro sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.08, for a total transaction of $1,200,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 196,951 shares in the company, valued at $23,649,876.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Targa Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TRGP traded up $1.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $121.11. 1,178,075 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,631,996. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.21. Targa Resources Corp. has a twelve month low of $69.44 and a twelve month high of $121.15.

Get Targa Resources alerts:

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.13). Targa Resources had a return on equity of 24.41% and a net margin of 6.86%. The company had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Targa Resources Corp. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Targa Resources Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This is a boost from Targa Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 29th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is 61.73%.

TRGP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $111.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.58.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TRGP

Institutional Trading of Targa Resources

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Targa Resources by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,015,992 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,025,521,000 after buying an additional 201,817 shares during the period. Blackstone Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 9,695,457 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,085,794,000 after purchasing an additional 252,729 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,319,024 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $713,107,000 after purchasing an additional 401,144 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 200.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,577,027 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $478,063,000 after purchasing an additional 3,720,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,791,452 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $325,003,000 after purchasing an additional 524,794 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.