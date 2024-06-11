Robert Nielsen III Sells 1,000 Shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Stock

Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) SVP Robert Nielsen III sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total transaction of $169,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $899,249. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Robert Nielsen III also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 9th, Robert Nielsen III sold 2,000 shares of Waste Connections stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.00, for a total transaction of $332,000.00.

Waste Connections Stock Performance

NYSE WCN traded down $1.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $166.75. 690,218 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 897,014. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $43.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.70. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.12 and a 1 year high of $173.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $165.70 and its 200-day moving average is $159.20.

Waste Connections Dividend Announcement

Waste Connections ( NYSE:WCN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is 37.01%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on WCN. Atb Cap Markets downgraded shares of Waste Connections from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Waste Connections from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $181.00 in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $182.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $189.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.94.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Waste Connections

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Waste Connections during the fourth quarter valued at $592,392,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Waste Connections by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 374,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,858,000 after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Waste Connections by 114.2% during the fourth quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 9,205 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 4,907 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Waste Connections by 51.6% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 220,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,895,000 after purchasing an additional 74,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management raised its position in shares of Waste Connections by 41.6% in the fourth quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 37,826 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,646,000 after buying an additional 11,110 shares during the last quarter. 86.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

