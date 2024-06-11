Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Royal Bank of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $24.00 price objective on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

LYFT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Gordon Haskett raised Lyft from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday. Moffett Nathanson raised Lyft from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Lyft from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Argus raised Lyft from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Lyft from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.04.

Shares of LYFT opened at $15.08 on Friday. Lyft has a fifty-two week low of $8.85 and a fifty-two week high of $20.82. The company has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.08 and a beta of 2.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.09. Lyft had a negative net margin of 3.94% and a negative return on equity of 23.77%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lyft will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Lisa Blackwood-Kapral sold 9,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.67, for a total transaction of $142,330.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 351,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,513,536.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director John Patrick Zimmer sold 193,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total transaction of $3,871,728.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 932,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,688,181.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lisa Blackwood-Kapral sold 9,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.67, for a total transaction of $142,330.61. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 351,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,513,536.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 246,033 shares of company stock valued at $4,782,237. Company insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Lyft by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,617 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 3,029 shares during the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lyft during the 3rd quarter valued at $581,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Lyft by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 70,119 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 2,498 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Lyft by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 730,900 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $7,704,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Lyft by 129.6% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 10,967 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 6,190 shares during the last quarter. 83.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It operates multimodal transportation networks that offer access to various transportation options through the Lyft platform and mobile-based applications. The company's platform provides a ridesharing marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a car rental program for drivers; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

