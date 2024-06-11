Royal Bank of Canada Trims DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Target Price to $52.00

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $59.00 to $52.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on DOCU. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of DocuSign in a report on Friday. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of DocuSign in a report on Friday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of DocuSign from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. UBS Group upgraded shares of DocuSign from a sell rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on DocuSign from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $59.36.

Shares of DOCU opened at $50.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $57.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.34. DocuSign has a 1 year low of $38.11 and a 1 year high of $64.76. The stock has a market cap of $10.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.89.

In related news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 499 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.92, for a total transaction of $27,405.08. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $366,206.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.92, for a total value of $27,405.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $366,206.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Stephen Shute sold 15,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.02, for a total transaction of $861,515.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,959 shares in the company, valued at $510,842.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,512 shares of company stock worth $2,746,767. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in DocuSign by 93.1% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 78,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,662,000 after buying an additional 37,801 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of DocuSign by 77.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,215,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,057,000 after purchasing an additional 531,682 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in DocuSign by 147.4% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,908,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136,948 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC bought a new stake in DocuSign in the fourth quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Syon Capital LLC lifted its stake in DocuSign by 450.2% in the fourth quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 550,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,711,000 after buying an additional 450,221 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

