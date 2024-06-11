Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK) Updates Q2 2025 Earnings Guidance

Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -0.500–0.480 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -0.500. The company issued revenue guidance of $195.0 million-$197.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $194.9 million. Rubrik also updated its FY 2025 guidance to -2.350–2.250 EPS.
Rubrik Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:RBRK traded down $0.50 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.26. The stock had a trading volume of 1,871,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,263,847. Rubrik has a 12 month low of $29.24 and a 12 month high of $40.00.
Analyst Ratings Changes
RBRK has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Rubrik in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They issued an overweight rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Rubrik in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim started coverage on Rubrik in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Mizuho started coverage on Rubrik in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They set a buy rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Rubrik in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They set an overweight rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $45.29.
About Rubrik
Rubrik, Inc provides data security solutions to individuals and businesses worldwide. The company offers enterprise data protection, unstructured data protection, cloud data protection, and SaaS data protection solutions; data threat analytics; data security posture; and cyber recovery solutions. It serves financial, retail, trade, transportation, energy, industrial, healthcare and life science, education, technology, media, communications, and public sectors.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Rubrik
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- What is a Liquidity Trap? Here’s What You Should Know
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- Top 3 High-Yield Stocks with Strong Analyst Ratings
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- 3 Stocks to Watch: Chip Shortage Impact on Industries
Receive News & Ratings for Rubrik Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rubrik and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.