RWE Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:RWE) Trading Down 2%

RWE Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:RWE – Get Free Report) shares dropped 2% on Monday . The company traded as low as €33.96 ($36.52) and last traded at €34.18 ($36.75). Approximately 2,919,066 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at €34.87 ($37.49).
RWE Aktiengesellschaft Stock Down 2.0 %
The business’s fifty day moving average is €33.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is €34.88. The company has a market cap of $25.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.73, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.56.
About RWE Aktiengesellschaft
RWE Aktiengesellschaft generates and supplies electricity from renewable and conventional sources in Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Offshore Wind; Onshore Wind/Solar; Hydro/Biomass/Gas; Supply & Trading; and Coal/Nuclear.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than RWE Aktiengesellschaft
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- Our Comprehensive Risk Tolerance Assessment
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- Autodesk Raises Guidance After Clearing Audit Investigation
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- Lyft Stock Gap and Craps on Bold 2027 Guidance at Investor Day
Receive News & Ratings for RWE Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RWE Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.