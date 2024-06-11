Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 983,228 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 8% from the previous session’s volume of 1,064,731 shares.The stock last traded at $10.57 and had previously closed at $10.90.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sage Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 27th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $28.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.05.

Sage Therapeutics Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.12. The stock has a market cap of $622.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 0.92.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.63) by ($0.17). Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 56.81% and a negative net margin of 552.52%. The business had revenue of $7.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.46) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 139.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Sage Therapeutics, Inc. will post -6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 9.0% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,713 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 1.0% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 118,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,433,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 9.8% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 16,644 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 1,480 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 9.4% in the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 19,234 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 1,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 4.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 38,568 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 1,693 shares during the last quarter. 99.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sage Therapeutics Company Profile

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes brain health medicines. Its product candidates include ZULRESSO, a CIV injection for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults; and ZURZUVAE, a neuroactive steroid, a positive allosteric modulator of GABAA receptors, targeting both synaptic and extrasynaptic GABAA receptors, for the treatment of postpartum depression.

Featured Stories

