Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Shares Sold by Coastwise Capital Group LLC

Coastwise Capital Group LLC decreased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 15.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,233 shares of the company’s stock after selling 597 shares during the quarter. Coastwise Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,938,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,618,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617,687 shares during the period. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $121,792,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,292,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4,332.1% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 483,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,111,000 after buying an additional 472,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 9,004,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,003,000 after buying an additional 341,684 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHG traded up $0.93 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $98.38. 1,481,319 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,407,549. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.79. The stock has a market cap of $28.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 1.25. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $69.78 and a 12-month high of $98.38.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

