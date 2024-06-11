Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

Separately, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Sensient Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th.

Sensient Technologies Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE SXT opened at $75.69 on Friday. Sensient Technologies has a twelve month low of $52.90 and a twelve month high of $78.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $72.86 and its 200 day moving average is $67.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.20 and a beta of 0.78.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter. Sensient Technologies had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 6.16%. The firm had revenue of $384.67 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sensient Technologies will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sensient Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th were paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Sensient Technologies’s payout ratio is 76.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Steven B. Morris sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.97, for a total value of $29,188.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,863.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Steven B. Morris sold 400 shares of Sensient Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.97, for a total value of $29,188.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,863.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Essie Whitelaw sold 1,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.75, for a total value of $78,552.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,574,766.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,037 shares of company stock valued at $153,245 over the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sensient Technologies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sensient Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $244,000. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies by 1.0% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 92,800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,427,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Sensient Technologies by 7.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 513,916 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $30,054,000 after purchasing an additional 34,740 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Sensient Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $215,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 29,679 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. 90.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sensient Technologies

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and other specialty ingredients in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, South America, and Africa. The company offers flavor-delivery systems, and compounded and blended products; ingredient products, such as essential oils, natural and synthetic flavors, and natural extracts; and chili powder, paprika, and chili pepper, as well as dehydrated vegetables comprising parsley, celery, and spinach to the food, beverage, and personal care industries.

