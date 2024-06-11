Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reaffirmed their market perform rating on shares of Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Chardan Capital decreased their price target on Seres Therapeutics from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Seres Therapeutics from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday.

Get Seres Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Seres Therapeutics

Seres Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of MCRB opened at $0.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $112.09 million, a P/E ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 1.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.01. Seres Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.54 and a 12 month high of $6.26.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.09. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Seres Therapeutics will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Seres Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Seres Therapeutics by 127.3% during the third quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 1,999,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,760,000 after buying an additional 1,119,800 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its stake in Seres Therapeutics by 577.1% during the third quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 75,241 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 64,128 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Seres Therapeutics by 731.3% during the third quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 206,838 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 181,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in Seres Therapeutics by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,100,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.34% of the company’s stock.

Seres Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics company, develop microbiome therapeutics to treat the modulation of the colonic microbiome. It develops a novel class of biological drugs that are designed to treat by modulating the microbiome to restore health by repairing the function of a disrupted microbiome to a non-disease state.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Seres Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seres Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.