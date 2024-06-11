Serinus Energy (LON:SENX) Stock Price Up 5.8%

Serinus Energy plc (LON:SENX – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 5.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 2.75 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 2.75 ($0.04). Approximately 1,000,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 284% from the average daily volume of 260,261 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.60 ($0.03).

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Serinus Energy in a research report on Monday, May 13th.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2.69. The stock has a market cap of £3.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.50 and a beta of -0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

In other Serinus Energy news, insider Jeffrey Auld sold 29,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3 ($0.04), for a total transaction of £896.13 ($1,141.13). Company insiders own 4.01% of the company’s stock.

Serinus Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of oil and gas properties in Tunisia and Romania. It owns a 100% deemed working interest in the Satu Mare concession covering an area of approximately 729,000 gross acres situated within the Pannonian Basin, Romania.

