Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) Shares Bought by Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,839,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 47,740 shares during the quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Seritage Growth Properties worth $45,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Seritage Growth Properties by 500.0% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Seritage Growth Properties during the third quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Seritage Growth Properties by 20.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 4,188 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Seritage Growth Properties by 49.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 26,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 8,932 shares during the period. Finally, Corsair Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Seritage Growth Properties in the 4th quarter worth $280,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 25,655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.76, for a total transaction of $250,392.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,484,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,605,421.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Seritage Growth Properties Stock Down 2.2 %

Seritage Growth Properties stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 449,430. Seritage Growth Properties has a twelve month low of $4.96 and a twelve month high of $9.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 7.92 and a current ratio of 7.92.

Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The financial services provider reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.77 million during the quarter. Seritage Growth Properties had a negative return on equity of 1.34% and a negative net margin of 432.54%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Seritage Growth Properties to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th.

About Seritage Growth Properties



Seritage is principally engaged in the ownership, development, redevelopment, management and leasing of retail and mixed-use properties throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2023, the Company's portfolio consisted of interests in 42 properties comprised of approximately 5.6 million square feet of gross leasable area ("GLA") or build-to-suit leased area, approximately 126 acres held for or under development and approximately 2.9 million square feet or approximately 259 acres to be disposed of.

