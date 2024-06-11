ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Stock Price Up 1%

ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) shot up 1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $716.77 and last traded at $716.44. 258,036 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 1,284,140 shares. The stock had previously closed at $709.15.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on NOW. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $814.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of ServiceNow from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $900.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $875.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $870.00 to $885.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ServiceNow has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $814.48.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NOW

ServiceNow Trading Up 0.0 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $731.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $736.30. The company has a market capitalization of $145.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.62, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.96.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 20.34%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Paul John Smith sold 125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $727.38, for a total value of $90,922.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,263,606.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Paul John Smith sold 125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $727.38, for a total value of $90,922.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,263,606.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher Bedi sold 215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total transaction of $150,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,124,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,530 shares of company stock worth $3,997,012. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ServiceNow during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 3,900.0% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 40 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 266.7% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 44 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.