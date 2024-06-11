Shearwater Group (LON:SWG) Stock Price Down 1.2%

Shares of Shearwater Group plc (LON:SWG – Get Free Report) were down 1.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 42 ($0.53) and last traded at GBX 42.50 ($0.54). Approximately 2,948 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 21,364 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 43 ($0.55).

Shearwater Group Trading Down 1.2 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 43.49 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 45.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of £10.13 million, a P/E ratio of -132.81 and a beta of 0.67.

Shearwater Group Company Profile

Shearwater Group plc provides organizational resilience solutions in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Software and Services. The company offers SecurEnvoy, a software that provides identity and access management solutions; and Geolang, a software that delivers data discovery, regulatory compliance, digital transformation, and data subject access requests.

