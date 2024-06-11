Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Free Report) in a research report released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on SIRI. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Sirius XM from $4.50 to $3.40 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Guggenheim began coverage on Sirius XM in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a neutral rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. Seaport Res Ptn raised Sirius XM from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Pivotal Research raised Sirius XM from a hold rating to a buy rating and lowered their price target for the company from $5.05 to $4.90 in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price target on Sirius XM from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.33.

Get Sirius XM alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on SIRI

Sirius XM Stock Performance

Shares of Sirius XM stock opened at $2.53 on Friday. Sirius XM has a one year low of $2.52 and a one year high of $7.95. The company has a market cap of $9.73 billion, a PE ratio of 7.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.21.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 47.17% and a net margin of 14.38%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sirius XM will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sirius XM Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.0266 per share. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

Insider Transactions at Sirius XM

In other news, Director Kristina Salen sold 12,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.62, for a total transaction of $32,797.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 181,827 shares in the company, valued at $476,386.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sirius XM

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Sirius XM by 7.6% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 161,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 11,430 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in Sirius XM by 102.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 36,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 18,401 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in Sirius XM in the first quarter worth $387,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Sirius XM in the first quarter worth $723,000. Finally, iA Global Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Sirius XM by 4.6% in the first quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 361,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 15,779 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.69% of the company’s stock.

About Sirius XM

(Get Free Report)

Sirius XM Holdings Inc operates as an audio entertainment company in North America. It operates in two segments, Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform. The company's Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio systems and streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sirius XM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirius XM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.