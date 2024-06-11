Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Six Flags Entertainment from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Six Flags Entertainment from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the company from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded Six Flags Entertainment from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.42.

Six Flags Entertainment Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE SIX opened at $26.96 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.09. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.25 and a beta of 2.25. Six Flags Entertainment has a 52 week low of $18.29 and a 52 week high of $28.91.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.91). Six Flags Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 1.84%. The business had revenue of $133.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.23 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Six Flags Entertainment will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Six Flags Entertainment

In related news, CAO Derek Sample sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.44, for a total value of $60,812.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,564.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Six Flags Entertainment

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SIX. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 112.0% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,761,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,672,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458,984 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 73.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 3,287,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387,734 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 59.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,749,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,965,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021,833 shares during the last quarter. Rush Island Management LP increased its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rush Island Management LP now owns 3,468,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,536,000 after purchasing an additional 668,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 26,744.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 584,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,740,000 after purchasing an additional 582,236 shares during the last quarter. 98.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Six Flags Entertainment Company Profile

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company sells food, beverages, merchandise, and other products and services within its parks.

