Skillsoft (NYSE:SKIL) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.46 EPS

Skillsoft (NYSE:SKIL – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($3.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.88) by $1.46, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $127.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.42 million. Skillsoft had a negative net margin of 63.13% and a negative return on equity of 28.09%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($3.60) EPS. Skillsoft updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Skillsoft Trading Down 9.1 %

Shares of SKIL traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $8.54. 35,453 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,723. The firm has a market cap of $69.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 1.25. Skillsoft has a 12-month low of $5.09 and a 12-month high of $30.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.90.

Get Skillsoft alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on SKIL. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Skillsoft in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Skillsoft from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Skillsoft from $66.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th.

Skillsoft Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Skillsoft Corp. provides content and platform and instructor-led training services in the United States and internationally. The company's Content & Platform segment engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its content learning solutions in areas, such as leadership and business, technology and developer, and compliance comprising individualized coaching, as well as technical skill areas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Skillsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skillsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.