SlateStone Wealth LLC Acquires Shares of 25,770 OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK)

SlateStone Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 25,770 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OPK. IPG Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in OPKO Health during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. River Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in OPKO Health in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Moseley Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in OPKO Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Northstar Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of OPKO Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in OPKO Health by 140.3% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 18,041 shares during the period. 64.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Insider Transactions at OPKO Health
In related news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.87 per share, with a total value of $435,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 210,968,225 shares in the company, valued at $183,542,355.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought 1,263,997 shares of company stock valued at $1,218,556 over the last ninety days. 47.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
OPKO Health Trading Up 1.5 %
Shares of OPK traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.32. 6,243,761 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,527,336. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.30 and a 200-day moving average of $1.22. OPKO Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.85 and a fifty-two week high of $2.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $920.03 million, a P/E ratio of -3.77 and a beta of 1.76.
OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). OPKO Health had a negative net margin of 31.44% and a negative return on equity of 17.89%. The company had revenue of $173.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. OPKO Health’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that OPKO Health, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.
OPKO Health Profile
OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers, and governmental units; and 4Kscore prostate cancer test.
