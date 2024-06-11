SlateStone Wealth LLC Purchases 114 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

SlateStone Wealth LLC raised its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $241,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC lifted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 350.0% during the fourth quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Richard Kevin Bynum sold 850 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.87, for a total transaction of $132,489.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,502 shares in the company, valued at $545,856.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE PNC traded down $2.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $150.30. 2,732,290 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,941,096. The company has a market capitalization of $59.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.40 and a 52-week high of $162.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $155.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $151.56.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.98 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 12.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, May 5th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th were given a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 12th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on PNC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $163.50 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com raised The PNC Financial Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $184.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. HSBC upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $141.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.83.

View Our Latest Research Report on PNC

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

(Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.