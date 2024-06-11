SlateStone Wealth LLC Purchases New Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

SlateStone Wealth LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SPLG. SFG Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. SFG Wealth Management LLC. now owns 6,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 94,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,600,000 after acquiring an additional 7,358 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after buying an additional 3,029 shares during the last quarter. Brown Financial Advisory grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Brown Financial Advisory now owns 838,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,594,000 after purchasing an additional 4,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 25.3% in the first quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 10,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 2,062 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPLG stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $63.16. 5,849,165 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,996,676. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.77. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $48.13 and a one year high of $63.17.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

