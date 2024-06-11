SlateStone Wealth LLC Takes Position in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC)

SlateStone Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC acquired a new stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust during the 1st quarter worth $32,959,000. Mad River Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust during the first quarter worth about $25,251,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust during the first quarter worth about $22,079,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $21,571,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $12,210,000.

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust Stock Performance

GBTC traded down $1.85 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.88. The stock had a trading volume of 5,490,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,760,992. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.25. Grayscale Bitcoin Trust has a twelve month low of $12.86 and a twelve month high of $65.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.65.

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust Company Profile

The Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is passively managed, offering exposure to the daily USD spot price of bitcoin (BTC). An investment in the fund is not a direct investment in bitcoin. GBTC was launched on Jan 11, 2024 and is issued by Grayscale.

Featured Stories

