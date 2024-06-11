SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) Shares Bought by Caxton Associates LP

Caxton Associates LP raised its position in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Free Report) by 127.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 149,762 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 83,952 shares during the quarter. Caxton Associates LP owned about 0.07% of SLM worth $2,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of SLM by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 26,541 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SLM during the 4th quarter worth $198,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SLM during the 4th quarter worth $8,652,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of SLM by 34,005.9% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,798 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 5,781 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of SLM by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 99,739 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,907,000 after buying an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. 98.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SLM traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.09. The company had a trading volume of 502,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,948,464. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. SLM Co. has a 1-year low of $12.26 and a 1-year high of $22.74. The stock has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 6.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.16.

SLM ( NASDAQ:SLM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The credit services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.18. SLM had a net margin of 25.15% and a return on equity of 45.65%. The business had revenue of $837.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $376.43 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that SLM Co. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. SLM’s payout ratio is 13.75%.

SLM has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of SLM from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of SLM from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of SLM from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of SLM from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of SLM in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SLM presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.18.

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It is also involved in the provision of retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and interest-bearing omnibus accounts.

