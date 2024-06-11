Southernsun Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Southernsun Asset Management LLC lessened its position in THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Free Report) by 13.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 272,074 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 43,728 shares during the period. THOR Industries accounts for 3.7% of Southernsun Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Southernsun Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.51% of THOR Industries worth $32,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LVW Advisors LLC lifted its position in THOR Industries by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 4,430 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of THOR Industries by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 766 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in THOR Industries by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 12,818 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in THOR Industries by 70.8% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 292 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of THOR Industries by 889.3% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 277 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. 96.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on THO shares. TheStreet cut shares of THOR Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on THOR Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of THOR Industries from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of THOR Industries from $120.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.00.

THOR Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE THO traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $96.35. 142,433 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 468,945. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $101.90 and a 200 day moving average of $109.42. THOR Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.54 and a 1 year high of $129.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.47 and a beta of 1.74.

THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The construction company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. THOR Industries had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 7.07%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that THOR Industries, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

THOR Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 8th. THOR Industries’s payout ratio is 38.95%.

THOR Industries Profile

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

