Southernsun Asset Management LLC Invests $6.29 Million in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Southernsun Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 31,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $6,292,000. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Southernsun Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 326.8% during the third quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 119.8% in the 4th quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 178 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Arjuna Capital purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded down $1.28 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $200.05. 13,152,754 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,188,008. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $161.67 and a 52-week high of $211.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $202.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $199.15.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

