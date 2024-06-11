Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Free Report) in a report published on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the energy company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $9.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $6.60 to $7.60 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $7.00 price target (down previously from $8.00) on shares of Southwestern Energy in a report on Friday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Southwestern Energy has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.25.

Get Southwestern Energy alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Southwestern Energy

Southwestern Energy Stock Up 1.5 %

SWN stock opened at $7.34 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.96. Southwestern Energy has a 12 month low of $5.13 and a 12 month high of $7.80. The company has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.22 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Southwestern Energy had a positive return on equity of 9.00% and a negative net margin of 32.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Southwestern Energy will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Southwestern Energy

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWN. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Southwestern Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Southwestern Energy by 481.1% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,655 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,854 shares during the last quarter. Pingora Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Southwestern Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Southwestern Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Southwestern Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. 86.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Southwestern Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwestern Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.